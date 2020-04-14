East Peoria’s Fon Du Lac park district sees financial setbacks amid COVID-19

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Hit with spring flooding in 2019, and now an absence of visitors due to Governor Pritzker’s stay at home order. East Peoria’s Fon Du Lac campground is preparing for financial implications.

The order is keeping the campground with empty spaces. Only 22 are filled with its over 80 lots. No boats housed in the marina either.

The park districts‘ chief of police and executive director said Tuesday that the financial impact will be felt across the board.

It’s a financial loss for the park district. We work off of a tax base and revenues from the facilities. We have two golf courses that are closed as well so financially it’s going to be a hardship. A lot of folks usually plan out 6 months to a year in advance to use shelters and use our facilities. I’m sure a lot of those have made other arrangements. So, we’ll survive. We had a little bit of surplus in the district… we didn’t really expect to have to use it for this, but we’ll survive and get through it. Mike Johnson, Chief of Police, Executive Director | Fon Du Lac Park District

Johnson goes on to say just this week, the district has issued thousands of dollars in refunds for programs.

We won’t recover the monies that are lost. A good example, as for the park district as whole, we have all the recreational programs, our tumbling and cheer facilities, [and] we’ve already refunded $26,000 this week alone. We have no idea when those facilities are going to reopen back up.

Those who were already on camping lots before the stay at home order was issued were allowed to stay. New reservations won’t be accepted until the order is lifted.

Central Illinois Park Districts and Departments each share safe ways to utilize parks throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. Posted as of April 9, 2020.

