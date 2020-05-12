EP!C responds to state’s report of over a dozen confirmed associated COVID-19 cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, nonprofit wellness center EP!C in Peoria has 15 reported COVID-19 cases.
The IDPH tracks outbreaks in long-term care facilities statewide and updates the numbers weekly.
EP!C director of marketing Ashley Schreck said the number of positive cases has been a mixture of both staff and residents, and some of the staff were tested outside of work as their spouses tested positive. Additionally, those employees and any who would have been in contact with them, were
removed from the schedule and self-quarantined based on direction from the IDPH.
Nearly all of the cases have been asymptomatic, Schreck said. All but one has recovered at home in a matter of days. She said there was no issue with that person’s recovery.
The EP!C headquarters is at 1913 W. Townline Road in Peoria.
This story will be updated.
