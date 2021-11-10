Ezike: Mask mandate likely to stay through Thanksgiving, with Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, discusses Chicago’s vaccination efforts during a news conference at the Harris Bank Building in the Loop, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is working against Gov. JB Pritkzer’s hope of lifting the indoor mask mandate ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to WGEM, Ezike said it would be inappropriate to consider removing the indoor mask mandate, with hospitalizations on the rise.

“As we’ve moved indoors, we haven’t maybe taken our masks indoors with us. So a lot of unmasked indoor gatherings are likely part of the problem,” Ezike told the outlet. “Of course, COVID is so complicated. It’s been throwing us curveball after curveball.”

On Monday, the IDPH reported 2,060 new cases, with 1,300 people hospitalized with coronavirus complications statewide.

Illinois is averaging 25 deaths per day from COVID-19.

“We’d like to do everything we can (by) vaccinating, getting boosted, wearing our masks, you know, encouraging other people to get vaccinated. All of that will help decrease these horrible statistics that we keep reporting and watching every day,” Ezike said.