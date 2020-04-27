FAQs for COVID-19 testing in Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County now has three COVID-19 testing sites since receiving state funding.

Heartland Health Services Director of Marketing Michelle Sanders answers common COVID-19 testing questions.

Frequently asked questions:

1. Who all can get tested? Are there are restrictions?

Anyone with any type of COVID symptom, anyone who has come in contact with someone with symptoms, front line workers exposed to the public, first responders, anyone who has risk factors such as a compromised immune system or a serious chronic medical condition.

2. Why ask for insurance if testing is free?

Testing is free to anyone regardless of insurance. We ask for insurance because it is required. The processing lab will bill the insurance but there is no cost to the person getting the test.

3. Can they get tested without insurance or photo ID?

The photo ID is a requirement but we will still test without insurance.

4. What happens after you reach 150 tests? Is it a testing limit per day?

Once we do 150 tests, we are closing the collection site for the day. We are trying to get more from the state to be able to do more.

5. At what point do you turn people away from testing?

If someone has absolutely no reason to test, they can be turned away.

6. How many people been turned away so far?

We have had approximately 10 because of absolutely no reason to test, they were under the age of 18 or they were looking for the antibody test which we are not doing.

7. How many people been tested since testing began in Peoria County?

We have tested 724 since April 21, 2020.

8. Do you have to live in Peoria County to get tested?

No.

9. Can someone retest after testing negative?

I would recommend them checking with their primary care provider for need.

10. How will people receive their results?

Either by call or text.

11.Explain the testing process?

Once in line, they will be asked to call a certain phone number to register. They will then go (drive or walk) into the first tent to verify their identity. Expectations and test procedures will be explained. They will also be asked to blow their nose in the first tent. In the second tent, the swab will take place. The nasopharyngeal swab is about a 10-second process.

12. Does testing hurt?

It has been stated that it is uncomfortable. The test takes about 10 seconds.

13. Is it other methods of testing besides the nose swab?

We are only doing the nasopharyngeal swab.

14. Are walk-ins available?

Yes.

15. How accurate is the nose swab? Have you seen any false negatives yet?

We are unaware of any false negatives at this time.

16. Where will the next testing site be this week/weekend?

Wisconsin Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Carver Faucet Field Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Peoria City-County Health Department Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

17. How can someone follow the testing site rotations?

They can follow our Facebook page or website for frequent updates.

18. How long does it take to receive results?

48 hours by either text or a phone call.

