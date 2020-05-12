FDA, local pharmacist warns of albuterol inhaler shortage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Food and Drug Administration reported albuterol inhalers are in short supply. With COVID-19 being a respiratory virus, the demand for inhalers sky-rocketed because of its capability to ease breathing complications.

A local pharmacist with Alwan’s Pharmacy said Tuesday it’s a supply and demand chain reaction.

“Normally my orders come the next day, but now, delays have pushed orders out maybe a week to 10 days before we can get these inhalers in stock,” said Sam An, PharmD. “I’m placing large amounts on an order that is coming, unfortunately not when I would like it, but we’re doing our best to see what we can get. Nobody is going to go without an inhaler while we’re working. We’ll fight. We’ll find a way to get you an inhaler, but it may not be the exact brand that someone has used before. It may be a different color. May be made by a different company, but in the end, it will still help you breathe if you’re having acute shortness of breath”

Alwan’s Pharmacy has two locations. One in Peoria. The other in Morton. It just received a large shipment of thermometers, gloves, masks, and other medical supplies used during COVID-19.

Latest Headlines