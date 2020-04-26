Fewer deaths reported in Illinois, Pritzker urges people to continue social distancing

CHICAGO (WMBD) — There are now 43,903 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Sunday.

This is a 2,126-case increase since Saturday. Additionally, there were 59 more deaths reported from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,933. Pritzker is reminding people that local police can take action against people who refuse to follow the social distancing guidelines.

“The whole purpose of social distancing, of wearing masks of staying at home, in fact, is we don’t want to spread this to our love ones or others in the community,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker reminded people it is a plan is in place to enforce social distancing if people aren’t self-policing themselves and following his executive order.

“We have the ability to enforce these things, but we’ve chosen to allow people to self enforce and do the right thing. We obviously asked the police and other law enforcement to remind people when they see them, and if they are not following the new social distancing norms and they are not wearing masks, they need to do those things. The police have the ability to ultimately enforce that with people. Not just with the ability to remind them, but if they refuse and repeatedly refuse there is the ability for the police officers to charge them with reckless conduct and take them into custody.” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

