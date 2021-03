PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill in Peoria temporarily closed Thursday, March 25.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the Fieldhouse closed due to multiple COVID-19 exposures among the staff. The post said the staff members were exposed while outside the Fieldhouse.

The Fieldhouse will be reopened after all staff members have been tested.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call or leave a message at 309-422-4433.