Fifth COVID-19 death reported in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, Henry County announced their fifth COVID-19-related death in the county.

Officials said the victim was a woman in her 80s who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of this latest loss of one of our Henry County residents to this illness,” Henry County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences.”

The Henry County Health Department reported multiple cases of COVID-19 in Henry County. Public health officials said they are working to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases.

