First COVID-19 death reported in Illinois; up to 160 cases in the state

CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Tuesday the first death of an Illinois resident who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The IDPH said the person was a Chicago resident in her 60s who tested positive earlier this month and had contact with a known COVID-19 case.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that we’ve dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak: the first COVID-19 related death in Illinois,” Pritzker said. “All of Illinois stands with this patient’s family and loved ones in mourning her loss and honoring her memory. May her memory be a blessing. There are going to be moments during the next few weeks and months when this burden feels like it is more than we can bear – this is one of those moments, but we will get through this together.”

Currently, the IDPH is reporting 160 cases in 15 counties in Illinois, between the ages of 9 and 91.

The IDPH also said a resident of a long-term care facility in DuPage County tested positive this past weekend and after aggressive testing, an additional 21 cases came back positive at that facility; four staff members and 17 residents tested positive.

“We may see cases in other long-term care facilities, which is why it is so important that we all do our part to reduce possible exposure in the community to those who go in and out of these facilities as they provide care to residents,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no other tests in Peoria County or Woodford County have come back positive. Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website, as well as a list of local health departments.

Additionally, the governor announced his administration will file for statewide eligibility in a federal loan program for small businesses facing financial hardship to provide economic assistance to people facing unprecedented challenges due to the coronavirus.

“I have directed my administration to do everything in our power to support our working families, and we are also working expeditiously to mitigate the challenges small businesses are facing,” Pritzker said. “My Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has secured the necessary documentation to declare a statewide Economic Injury Declaration with the U.S. Small Business Association. The SBA is offering coronavirus disaster assistance loans to help impacted companies get through this period of instability, and this will ensure that all of our counties qualify for assistance.”

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has contacted and received responses from over 1,000 businesses in every corner of the state in order to file with the U.S. Small Business Administration.