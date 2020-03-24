First positive COVID-19 case reported in Marshall County

PRINCETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A resident of Marshall County has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Monday evening.

The individual, an adult woman, was screened and tested by a local hospital. Public health officials were notified of a positive test, according to state and local public health protocol. She had no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. This case is considered to be acquired through community transmission.

She is recovering at home in isolation.

“This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in any of the counties served by the Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Departments,” said Hector Gomez, BPMCHD administrator. “The partners and organizations involved in the COVID-19 community response in our area are fully prepared to respond to COVID-19 cases.”

Public health officials are in the beginning stages of the investigation and are working diligently to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the case.

“We expect to see additional cases in our counties,” Gomez said. “Residents should assume that that they are at risk for exposure to COVID-19.”