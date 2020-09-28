Five COVID-related deaths reported in Tri-County over the weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Over the weekend, two neighbors in Peoria County and three in Tazewell County became the latest COVID-related deaths in the Tri-County area.

Peoria County deaths over the weekend and Monday:

Female, 80s resident of a Long-term Care Facility (Apostolic Christian Skylines)

Female, 80s resident of a Long-term Care Facility (Generations of Peoria)

Tazewell County deaths over the weekend and Monday:

Male, 70s, white/non-Hispanic, not associated with a long-term care facility

Female, 60s, white/non-Hispanic, resident of a long-term care facility with a current outbreak (Aperion Morton Villa)

Female, 80s, white/non-Hispanic, resident of a long-term care facility with a current outbreak (Generations of Riverview EP)

Peoria County reported 93 new cases and two new deaths, bringing the county’s total to 3,504 cases with 46 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 86 new cases for a total of 1,790 cases with 27 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported five new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 432 with six deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported 184 new cases for a total of 5,726 cases with 79 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update shows 81.1% of people have recovered. 17.1% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.5%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected