PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)-- Overdoses in Peoria County jump 40% when comparing this year's first-quarter numbers to those of 2019's first quarter. The rise is putting the Peoria County coroner's office on alert.

"It's really disheartening. If we compare 2018 to 2019, we had a 38% reduction in our overdose deaths, which was a huge win that we attribute to harm reduction," said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. "So, those harm reduction strategies worked and they can continue to work, but we have to have the availability of a little bit of reduction of the social distancing and things like that. We have to maintain our access for people who need it."