Four new Tri-County COVID deaths, outbreak at Pekin correctional facility continues with 109 total cases

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update reported the Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin is still experiencing an outbreak with a total of 109 cases of the virus.

17 of the new cases in Tazewell County come directly from the correctional institution.

The report also showed four new COVID-related deaths in the Tri-County area. Three of those deaths come from Peoria County while one came from Woodford County.

Peoria County:

Female, 80’s, resident of Heritage Health

Female, 90’s, resident of Heritage Health

Female, 90’s, resident of Evergreen

Woodford County:

Male in his 80s with co-morbidities; not associated to a Long Term Care Facility

Peoria County reported 69 new cases and three new deaths for a total of 4,766 cases with 69 deaths. Tazewell County reported 77 new cases for a total of 2,802 cases with 57 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 18 new cases and one new death for a total of 699 cases with 18 deaths.

Collectively, the Tri-County area reported a total of 8,267 cases with 144 deaths.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected