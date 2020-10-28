PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update reported the Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin is still experiencing an outbreak with a total of 109 cases of the virus.
17 of the new cases in Tazewell County come directly from the correctional institution.
The report also showed four new COVID-related deaths in the Tri-County area. Three of those deaths come from Peoria County while one came from Woodford County.
Peoria County:
- Female, 80’s, resident of Heritage Health
- Female, 90’s, resident of Heritage Health
- Female, 90’s, resident of Evergreen
Woodford County:
- Male in his 80s with co-morbidities; not associated to a Long Term Care Facility
Peoria County reported 69 new cases and three new deaths for a total of 4,766 cases with 69 deaths. Tazewell County reported 77 new cases for a total of 2,802 cases with 57 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 18 new cases and one new death for a total of 699 cases with 18 deaths.
Collectively, the Tri-County area reported a total of 8,267 cases with 144 deaths.
Latest Headlines
- 2021 Boston Marathon postponed, ‘at least’ until the fall
- WATCH LIVE: Pritzker to give daily COVID-19 update in Chicago
- City of Farmington to be under boil order Friday
- Four new Tri-County COVID deaths, outbreak at Pekin correctional facility continues with 109 total cases
- North suburbs pass state’s COVID-19 ‘failsafe’ level, join most of Illinois under added restrictions as cases rise