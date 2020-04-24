Fulton County reports second positive COVID-19 case

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fulton County announced its second positive case of COVID-19 Friday.
The patient is currently in isolation at home. Fulton County Health Department is investigating those who may have been in close contact with the patient.
Fulton County Health Department Administrator Katie Lynn said the health of Fulton county residents is the department’s highest priority.
“We have been expecting to have more cases and know that the health and safety of our residents is our highest priority,” Lynn said. “Residents need to continue to practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible, and wear a cloth face covering when out in public.”
More information can be found on Fulton County Helth Department’s Facebook page.
