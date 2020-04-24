Fulton County reports second positive COVID-19 case

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fulton County announced its second positive case of COVID-19 Friday.

The patient is currently in isolation at home. Fulton County Health Department is investigating those who may have been in close contact with the patient.

Fulton County Health Department Administrator Katie Lynn said the health of Fulton county residents is the department’s highest priority.

“We have been expecting to have more cases and know that the health and safety of our residents is our highest priority,” Lynn said. “Residents need to continue to practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible, and wear a cloth face covering when out in public.”

More information can be found on Fulton County Helth Department’s Facebook page.

