Fulton County reports two additional COVID-19 cases

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fulton County public safety officials announce two more COVID-19 cases Saturday.

“The sixth and seventh positive COVID-19 cases in Fulton County have been identified. Over the

past approximately 60 days Fulton County has had seven positive cases of COVID-19. Of those

seven cases, three have recovered. As of 5/16/2020, there have been approximately 384 tests

administered to Fulton County residents with 377 negative results,” said City of Canton and Canton Police Department’s Public Information Officer Ed Glad.

“Fulton County Health Department staff are conducting a contact tracing investigation to identify

and quarantine any close contacts of the most recent positive COVID-19 case,” he continued.

“With the increase of testing we will see the increase of positive cases. Right now we are seeing

a positive testing ratio of approximately 18 total positive cases per 100,000 people. When you

factor this as active cases, that number goes even lower. This is frankly one of the lowest ratios

within the state. With 4 active cases, all being monitored by Health Department Staff, in the 10th

largest County in the state by land size our numbers are quite low. It’s likely we’ll see more

positive cases in the coming days but that’s to be anticipated. Right now – the best thing our

residents can do is to continue social spacing, proper hygiene and continue to check on those

with special needs who may need extra support during these difficult times. Let’s show the state

what this County does time and time again. It’s take care of one another, show respect for your

friends and neighbors and lend a hand to those in need. That’s what this County is known for and

does every day.” says Patrick O’Brian Fulton County Board Chairman.

“Weeks ago when we were first preparing our ad hoc committee one of the things we discussed

wasn’t if we were going to see cases but when and how many. We have also always known that

as testing increases so will the number of positive cases reported,” said Mayor McDowell. “That

being said, Patrick is absolutely right. We have been able to minimize the effect that this virus

has had on our county by being vigilant and maintaining social distancing and looking after one

another as we always have in Fulton County.”