Fulton County reports two additional COVID-19 cases

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fulton County public safety officials announce two more COVID-19 cases Saturday.
“The sixth and seventh positive COVID-19 cases in Fulton County have been identified. Over the
past approximately 60 days Fulton County has had seven positive cases of COVID-19. Of those
seven cases, three have recovered. As of 5/16/2020, there have been approximately 384 tests
administered to Fulton County residents with 377 negative results,” said City of Canton and Canton Police Department’s Public Information Officer Ed Glad.
“Fulton County Health Department staff are conducting a contact tracing investigation to identify
and quarantine any close contacts of the most recent positive COVID-19 case,” he continued.
“With the increase of testing we will see the increase of positive cases. Right now we are seeing
a positive testing ratio of approximately 18 total positive cases per 100,000 people. When you
factor this as active cases, that number goes even lower. This is frankly one of the lowest ratios
within the state. With 4 active cases, all being monitored by Health Department Staff, in the 10th
largest County in the state by land size our numbers are quite low. It’s likely we’ll see more
positive cases in the coming days but that’s to be anticipated. Right now – the best thing our
residents can do is to continue social spacing, proper hygiene and continue to check on those
with special needs who may need extra support during these difficult times. Let’s show the state
what this County does time and time again. It’s take care of one another, show respect for your
friends and neighbors and lend a hand to those in need. That’s what this County is known for and
does every day.” says Patrick O’Brian Fulton County Board Chairman.
“Weeks ago when we were first preparing our ad hoc committee one of the things we discussed
wasn’t if we were going to see cases but when and how many. We have also always known that
as testing increases so will the number of positive cases reported,” said Mayor McDowell. “That
being said, Patrick is absolutely right. We have been able to minimize the effect that this virus
has had on our county by being vigilant and maintaining social distancing and looking after one
another as we always have in Fulton County.”