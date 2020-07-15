Gov. Pritzker announces new mitigation plan for spike in COVID cases

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlined a new mitigation plan to fight the resurgence of positive COVID-19 cases.

The plan will separate the state into 11 regions to more accurately access differing rates of infections and hospitalizations across counties that are in multiple regions of the Emergency Medical Services system.

The 11 regions are as follows:

NORTH: Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago NORTH-CENTRAL: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford WEST-CENTRAL: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott METRO EAST: Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington SOUTHERN: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson EAST-CENTRAL: Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion SOUTH SUBURBAN: Kankakee, Will WEST SUBURBAN: DuPage, Kane NORTH SUBURBAN: Lake, McHenry SUBURBAN COOK: Suburban Cook CHICAGO: City of Chicago

New metrics will help determine when the spread of COVID-19 requires additional mitigations in a specific region.

The metrics are:

A sustained increase in 7-day rolling average (7 out of 10 days) in the positivity rate and one of the following severity indicators: Sustained 7-day increase in hospital admissions for a COVID-19 like illness Reduction in hospital capacity threatening surge capabilities (ICU capacity or medical/surgical beds < 20%)

OR three consecutive days averaging ≥ 8% positivity rate

The updated guidance from IDPH establishes three tiers of mitigations that can be implemented if a region reaches resurgence metrics. Some mitigation strategies in higher-risk settings, like indoor bars and restaurants, are automatically applied in a region that meets resurgence criteria to prevent the rapid spread of the virus.

A larger list of mitigation strategies relating to settings like retail, fitness, and salons and personal care, as well as the rest of the plan, can be viewed below.

