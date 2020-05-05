Gov. Pritzker announces new plan to reopen regions of Illinois in phases

CHICAGO (WMBD) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has shared a five-phase plan to reopen Illinois by region amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five-phase plan is guided by public health metrics designed to provide a framework for reopening businesses, education, and recreational activities in each phase. It is based on regional healthcare availability and recognizes the specific impact COVID-19 has had on different regions of the state as well as regional variations in hospital capacity.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has 11 Emergency Medical Services Regions that have traditionally guided its statewide public health work. For the purposes of Restore Illinois, from those 11, four health regions are established, each with the ability to independently move through a phased approach: Northeast Illinois; North-Central Illinois; Central Illinois; and Southern Illinois.

The five phases of reopening for each health region are as follows:

Phase 1 – Rapid Spread: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital is high or rapidly increasing. Strict stay at home and social distancing guidelines are put in place and only essential businesses remain open. Every region has experienced this phase once already and could return to it if mitigation efforts are unsuccessful.

Phase 2 – Flattening: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital beds and ICU beds increases at an even slower rate, moving toward a flat and even a downward trajectory. Non-essential retail stores reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Illinoisans are directed to wear a face-covering when outside the home, and can begin enjoying additional outdoor activities like golf, boating, and fishing while practicing social distancing. To varying degrees, every region is experiencing flattening as of early May.

Phase 3 – Recovery : The rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining. Manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops, and salons can reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions. Health and fitness clubs can provide outdoor classes and one-on-one personal training with IDPH approved safety guidance. All gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing are the norms.

Phase 4 – Revitalization: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital continues to decline. All gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care, and schools reopen under guidance from the IDPH. Face coverings and social distancing are the norms.

Phase 5 – Illinois Restored: With a vaccine or highly effective treatment widely available or the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing. Conventions, festivals, and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools, and places of recreation can open with new safety guidelines and procedures in place reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is currently in Phase 2, but Pritzker said regions throughout Illinois would be able to move to Phase 3 in accordance with safety guidelines and the previously mentioned criteria. The earliest a region could move forward to Phase 3 is May 29.

Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, McLean, LaSalle, Fulton, Livingston, and Knox counties are in Region 2.

The IDPH announced 2,122 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 176 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 65,962 cases, including 2,838 deaths, across 97 counties in Illinois.

“We have to figure out how to live with COVID-19 until it can be vanquished – and to do so in a way that best supports our residents’ health and our healthcare systems, and saves the most lives,” Pritzker said. “Restore Illinois is a public health plan to safely reintroduce the parts of our lives that have been put on hold in our fight against COVID-19. This is also a data-driven plan that operates on a region-by-region basis, a recognition that reality on the ground looks different in different areas of our state.”

Pritzker said this initial plan will be updated as research and science develop. With a vaccine or treatment not yet available, he said the IDPH will closely monitor key metrics to quickly identify new growth in cases and hospitalizations to determine whether a return to a prior phase is needed.

For more information on the rephased opening plan, click here, or visit Coronavirus.Illinois.gov.

Watch the full press conference below.

