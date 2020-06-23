Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update, addresses Phase 4

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is giving his update on how the state is fairing with COVID-19 as it moves towards Phase 4.
The address will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the James R. Thompson Center.
