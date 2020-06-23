Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update, addresses Phase 4

FILE – In this April 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces an extension of the stay at home order for Illinois as well as a mandatory face covering order at his daily Illinois coronavirus update at the Thompson Center. Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia filed suit against the order, and a judge in southern Illinois ruled Monday, April 27, 2020, that the Illinois governor’s order to stem the spread of the coronavirus exceeds his emergency authority and violates individual civil rights. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP File)

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is giving his update on how the state is fairing with COVID-19 as it moves towards Phase 4.

The address will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the James R. Thompson Center.

