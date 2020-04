CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said there are now nearly 18,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois.

The governor, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health, announced a 1,465-case increase from Thursday, bringing the total to 17,887. Additionally, 68 more people have died from the virus, which now brings the total number of deaths to 596.

A total of 87,527 people have been tested. Health officials are reporting positive cases across 83 counties.