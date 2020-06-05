Gov. Pritzker visits COVID-19 testing site at Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is visiting the COVID-19 testing location outside the Peoria Civic Center Friday afternoon.

The drive-through facility opened May 23. It was originally located at the McLean County fairgrounds.

It is open every day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., or until they hit the 250 testing quota. There are three testing sites around the city; there were once four, but the location at Peoria Park District’s John H. Gwynn Jr. Park/Faucet Field closed Monday.

As of Friday, there are a total of 288 reported COVID-19 cases in Peoria County. Out of the 288, 180 have fully recovered from the coronavirus and 11 people have died.

On Thursday, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said community-based testing sites are now open to anyone to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. The IEMA said testing will be crucial to identifying new cases and taking immediate action to prevent additional spread.

Pritzker is recommending anyone who has recently been part of a mass gathering, including rallies and protests over the past week, to get tested for the coronavirus.

This marks Pritzker’s first visit to Peoria during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11.

Watch Pritzker’s full press conference below.

This story will be updated.

