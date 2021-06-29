Grossinger Motors Arena vaccination clinic operating at reduced capacity

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With COVID-19 numbers falling and the pandemic coming to a close, the City of Bloomington plans to keep the vaccination clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena operating at reduced capacity.

Reduced capacity means just one team of 18 Illinois National Guardsmen are at the site alongside six contractual nurses. Three guard teams pulled out of the arena last week.

Moving forward, the mass vaccination clinic will now originate from the Bud Light Lounge area, as well as the section of the South Concourse that extends from the Lounge to the main doors.

Residents who cannot wear a mask are allowed to use the circle drive at the arena if needed.

The clinic will operate July 1 through Sept. 1.