Have a question about coronavirus for Illinois lawmakers and leaders? Ask it here

Coronavirus
WMBD and WYZZ are bringing your voice to Illinois’ top decision-makers. What questions do you have for lawmakers at the federal, state, and local level related to the COVID-19 pandemic? 

From unemployment to education, safety in the workplace and concerns over re-opening the state, send us what’s on your mind. At 7 p.m. on Thursday May 28, WMBD and WYZZ will take your concerns straight to your elected officials, during a virtual Town Hall meeting. 

Submit your question using the form below, and be sure to include your contact information, so we can reach out for further instruction. You can also post a video of you asking your question on social media and use the #ILTownHall hashtag.

