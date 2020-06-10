Health officials announce 625 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 625 new COVID-19 cases across the state Wednesday.

There are now 129,837 reported coronavirus cases in Illinois. Additionally, 78 more people have died related to the virus, which brings the death total to 6,095.

With about 20,820 tests performed Tuesday and just 625 new cases, the positivity rate for the state sits at approximately 3%. The state’s overall recovery rate remains at 92%, according to the IDPH.

Wednesday marks the fifth day in a row there were less than 1,000 newly reported COVID-19 cases.

