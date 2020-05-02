Health officials announce more than 2,000 new cases, LaSalle Veterans’ home sees positive case

CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Health Department on Saturday said there was an increase of 2,450 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois.

There are now 58,505 reported cases statewide. Additionally, IDPH said the death toll is at 2,559.

The Illinois Department of Veteran’s Affairs is reporting one resident at LaSalle Veteran’s Home tested positive. IDPH said testing efforts are underway at the facility.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 15,208 specimens for a total of 299,896, in 97 Illinois counties.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is still urging people to make sure they wear their masks, even if they are outside taking a walk.

“Face coverings are vital for people to wear, in fact, it may the most important thing you can do to save other people’s lives, to keep other people from getting infected and to protect people in your own home,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker also added that local and counties governments should be enforcing his stay-at-home order.

“This is not a moment to be defiant, this is life threatening,” he said. To be defiant in this moment about not wearing a face covering or gather in large groups you are putting others at risk and your own self and family.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected