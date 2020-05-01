Health officials announce more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday said there was an increase of 3,137 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois.
There are now 56,055 reported cases statewide. Additionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health said the death toll is at 2,457 from the coronavirus; a 102-person increase since Thursday.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,821 specimens for a total of 284,688, in 97 counties in Illinois.
Watch the press conference below.