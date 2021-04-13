Health officials report 3,193 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 17 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Health officials reported Tuesday 3,193 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 17 additional deaths.

Currently, Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,285,398 cases, including 21,540 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,248 specimens for a total of 21,283,370. As of Monday night, 2,028 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 185 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 6-12, 2021 is 4.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 6-12, 2021 is 5.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,343,775. A total of 7,344,112 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,979 doses.

Monday, 100,729 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

