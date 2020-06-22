Heartland Hawks Athletics prepares to play in fall semester

The gates of St. Edwards’ Lewis-Chen Family Soccer Field are locked and marked closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Austin, Texas. In response to the economic impact of COVID-19, St. Edwards says they are cutting cut six sports programs including men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf and men’s soccer. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Under new safety guidance from the state, the NJCAA released a roadmap for what Fall sports should look like for the new season.

Heartland Athletics announced Monday the Heartland Hawks will play in the fall semester. The women’s volleyball and the men’s soccer and cross country teams will begin practicing August 1. Their first competition will be on August 20.

The men’s golf team, baseball, and softball team will be allowed to start practicing August 31. The teams can begin competitions on September 5.

Heartland’s Fitness and Recreation Center will begin a phased re-opening in August if the condition meets Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan. However, once operating again, no more than 25% of capacity space will be allowed.

