Here are this week’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics in McLean County

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 100 new probable and confirmed cases of coronavirus since Friday, Feb. 5.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight gave an update on where the county stands regarding COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine distribution.

She said those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B are currently eligible to receive the vaccine when it is available. She said appointments for those vaccines can be made through the health department’s website.

To clarify, Phase 1A allows health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities to receive the vaccine, whereas Phase 1B allows people 65 years and older and non–health care frontline essential workers to receive the vaccine.

Four scheduled vaccine clinics are available for this week. Appointment spots for first-dose vaccine clinics open mid-day on Thursdays as soon as the number of doses being received from IDPH for the week is known.

This week’s clinics include the following:

Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal is for McLean County residents currently eligible for their first dose of vaccine

Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Friday, Feb. 12, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for McLean County residents currently eligible for their first dose of vaccine

The report showed 351 people are isolating at home and 13,595 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 223,200 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.8% through Feb. 7.

20 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 54% of ICU beds in use and 74% of total beds in use.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 14,118 probable and confirmed cases with 152 deaths.