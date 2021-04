PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A slew of first dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments just opened up Monday, April 12 for those 18 years or older at the Heddington Oaks clinic in West Peoria.

The Peoria City/County Health Department announced open dates to book the first dose of the Moderna vaccine from Tuesday, April 13 — Saturday, April 17.

Spokesperson Diana Scott said second dose appointments will be provided when people sign up for their first dose.