Heritage Health-Bloomington report 28 COVID-19 cases in the last week

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) –Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Bloomington reported a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last week.

According to data on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website, 28 residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

Of the 28 infected, 22 were residents and six were staff members. There was also one COVID-19 related death reported in the last week.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 29 confirmed cases in the staff, and 27 confirmed resident cases reported in the long-term care facility.

We have reached out to Heritage Health-Bloomington for comment, but we have not received a response yet.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

