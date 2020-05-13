Hoarding turns to international supply issue

NEW YORK (CBS) — When the coronavirus outbreak reached American shores, consumers quickly snagged any cleaning products they could find. Months later, shelves with cleaning sprays, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer are still bare.

Supply chain expert and Syracuse University professor Patrick Penfield explains: “The issue is what happened in the beginning, right at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the panic buying.”



Professor Penfield says that was only the first problem. What happened next was a series of international supply chain hiccups, starting with a full stop on shipments of critical ingredients from China.

“We’re very dependent on supplies from China, especially from a shipment standpoint,” Professor Penfield says, “So we had no ships coming from the ports.”

While big brands have ramped up production, Professor Penfield doesn’t expect U.S. stores will have these products fully stocked until late summer.

With wipes at stores sold out, some people are taking matters into their own hands. YouTube is chock full of recipes and demonstrations for DIY cleaning supplies.

And in Portland, Oregon, mom, craftswoman, and now business owner Ariel Russell is making reusable disinfectant wipes that come with instructions to make your own alcohol based solution. She offers them on Etsy and has already sold out three times.

Russell says: “You just pluck one out, disinfect, and then it goes through the wash and wash and reuse them, stick ’em back in.”

Business has grown so much she’s hired four seamstresses, and she’s expecting more orders with availability at stores still slim. Experts are concerned that when these products do make it back on store shelves later this year, it will be just in time for flu season.

That timing could lead to more shortages.