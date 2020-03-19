House passes Bill to protect GI Bill Benefits as Universities move to online classes

WASHINGTON, DC. (WMBD)– Bipartisan legislation that would make sure student veterans and their loved ones will continue to receive benefits from the GI Bill passed the House Thursday.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) helped introduce the bill in the Senate. The legislation will temporarily guaranty beneficiaries will continue to get education benefits as classes transfer from in-person to online due to COVID-19.

Sen. Duckworth said she was proud to help introduce the bill.

“Even during difficult times, our country needs to keep the promises we made to our Veterans, and that includes ensuring those who’ve earned GI Bill education benefits—and their loved ones—are still able to receive them during the COVID-19 crisis,” Duckworth said. “I was proud to help introduce and vote to pass this critical bipartisan legislation in the Senate, am proud the House passed it as well and I hope the President signs it into law as soon as possible.”

The bill is now headed to the President’s desk for his signature.