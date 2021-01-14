Hy-Vee to offer rapid COVID-19 antibody testing at over 250 locations

WEST DES MOINES, IA. (WMBD) — Hy-Vee announced it will be offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing Thursday.

The testings will be available beginning Monday, Jan 18. at more than 250 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations.

Patients will be able to receive same-day results in as few as 15 minutes after taking the test, a release states.

The antibody test does not check if a patient is currently infected; only if the patient was infected in the past.

The $25 Antibody tests will be administered by Hy-Vee pharmacy team members and will require them to take a small blood sample. The results will be emailed to patients on the same day.

Anyone who would like to make an appointment for the antibody test can go to Hy-Vee’s COVID-19 testing website.

The test will be available in Peoria, Bloomington, and Canton Hy-Vee locations.

See the full list of locations in Illinois below: