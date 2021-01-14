Hy-Vee to offer rapid COVID-19 antibody testing at over 250 locations

WEST DES MOINES, IA. (WMBD) — Hy-Vee announced it will be offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing Thursday.

The testings will be available beginning Monday, Jan 18. at more than 250 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations.

Patients will be able to receive same-day results in as few as 15 minutes after taking the test, a release states.

The antibody test does not check if a patient is currently infected; only if the patient was infected in the past.

The $25 Antibody tests will be administered by Hy-Vee pharmacy team members and will require them to take a small blood sample. The results will be emailed to patients on the same day.

Anyone who would like to make an appointment for the antibody test can go to Hy-Vee’s COVID-19 testing website.

The test will be available in Peoria, Bloomington, and Canton Hy-Vee locations.

See the full list of locations in Illinois below:

  • Bloomington Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington, IL
  • Canton Hy-Vee, 825 N. Main St., Canton, IL
  • East Main Hy-Vee, 2030 E. Main St., Galesburg, IL
  • Hy-Vee on Henderson, 1975 National Blvd., Galesburg, IL
  • Macomb Hy-Vee, 1600 E. Jackson St., Macomb, IL
  • Milan Hy-Vee, 201 10th Ave. W., Milan, IL
  • Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities, 4218 Ave. of the Cities, Moline, IL
  • John Deere Road Hy-Vee, 750n 42nd Avenue Drive, Moline, IL
  • Sheridan Village Hy-Vee, 4125 Sheridan Road, Ste. 20, Peoria, IL
  • Grand Prairie Hy-Vee, 7610 N. Orange Prairie Road, Peoria, IL
  • Peru Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, Peru, IL
  • Hy-Vee on Broadway, 3700 Broadway St., Quincy, IL
  • Hy-Vee on Harrison, 1400 Harrison St., Quincy, IL
  • Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island, IL
  • Twin Oaks Hy-Vee, 2001 Fifth St., Silvis, IL
  • Hy-Vee on MacArthur Boulevard, 2115 S. MacArthur Blvd., Springfield, IL
  • Sycamore Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL

