PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)--A local brewery and restaurant is prepping for Friday, May 29th when the state moves into Phase III of the Restore Illinois plan. Under that plan, bars and restaurants can welcome in-person guests to outdoor seating.

Industry Brewery will be utilizing their beer garden space, with tables spaced apart and guests placing orders at their new outdoor bar. The brewery has been doing delivery service, but are excited to welcome in-person sales once again.