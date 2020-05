PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) -- The Village of Peoria Heights is giving out grants to local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through June 5.

So far, Peoria Heights leaders have handed out more than $85,000 in grants to businesses in the village's two Business Development Districts. The Village Board set aside $330,000 to help with mortgage or lease payments. The BDDs include the two primary commercial corridors in the Heights along Prospect Road and War Memorial Drive but extend to businesses beyond that.