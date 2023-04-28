CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health(IDPH) stated that there are currently no local counties at an elevated community level of COVID-19.

According to a press release, four Illinois counties are currently at medium risk, including Macoupin, Montgomery, Jefferson and Wayne Counties.

There have been no counties at the high community level for the last sixth week straight.

“Illinois continues to see low COVID-19 case rates across Illinois,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “As only two weeks remain until the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency and statewide disaster declaration, it is important for residents to understand how they will be affected. The good news is that access to COVID-19 vaccinations and certain treatments, like Paxlovid, will generally not be affected as coverage will transfer from the public health system to more traditional health care coverage. However, coverage for COVID-19 testing, especially at-home COVID-19 testing, may change depending on your health insurance provider. Please reach out to your health care provider for your most up-to-date information.”

IDPH has reported a total of 4,131,817 COVID-19 cases and 36,822 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

More information is available on IDPH’s website.