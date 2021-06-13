IDPH announce 298 new cases of Coronavirus, 11 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 298 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 11 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 69% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 52% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,387,595 cases, including 23,061 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 35,598 specimens for a total of 25,160,648.

As of last night, 625 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 180 patients were in the ICU and 93 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 6-12 is 0.9%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 6-12 is 1.2%.

A total of 11,924,966 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,953 doses.

Yesterday, 22,917 doses were reported administered in Illinois.