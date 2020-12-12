IDPH announce 8,737 new cases of Coronavirus,127 additional deaths

Coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 8,737 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus including 127 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 841,688 cases, including 14,176 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 126,888 specimens for a total 11,713,184.

As of last night, 5,048 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,072 patients were in the ICU and 627 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from Dec. 5 –11 is 8.9%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 5 –11 is 10.8%.

