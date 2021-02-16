IDPH announces 1,348 new cases of COVID-19, 32 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the State of Illinois with the health department announcing Tuesday, Feb. 16, an additional 1,348 cases and 32 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,164,922 cases, including 20,034 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,630 specimens for a total of 17,270,877.

As of last night, 1,726 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 385 patients were in the ICU and 179 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from Feb. 9–15 is 2.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 9–15 is 3.4%.

A total of 2,029,675 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,474,875.

A total of 1,863,562 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 251,373 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 63,772 doses.

Yesterday, 40,354 doses were administered.

Weather will most likely contribute to reduced vaccinations over the next several days, according to a press release.