IDPH announces 1,510 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths

Half of all Illinoisans 65 years and older have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,510 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 16 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,201,027 cases, including 20,781 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 53,445 specimens for a total of 18,733,271.

As of last night, 1,177 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 263 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 2-8 is 2.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 2-8 is 2.7%.

A total of doses of 4,182,905 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,597,805.

A total of 3,463,150 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 348,629 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,180 doses.

Yesterday, 75,372 doses were administered in Illinois.