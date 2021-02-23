IDPH announces 1,665 new cases of COVID-19, 27 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,665 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 27 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,177,320 cases. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,400 specimens for a total of 17,721,561.

As of last night, 1,488 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 361 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 16–22 is 2.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb.16–22 is 3%.

A total of 2,307,685 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,752,885.

A total of 2,254,982 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 291,269 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,917 doses.

Yesterday, 43,282 doses were administered in Illinois.