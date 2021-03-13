IDPH announces 1,675 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths

Yesterday 152,697 doses reported administered in Illinois, highest one day total to date

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,675 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,207,847 cases, including 20,924 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,505 specimens for a total of 19,066,070.

As of last night, 1,082 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 235 patients were in the ICU and 95 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 6-12 is 2.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 6-12 is 2.6%.

A total of 4,623,735 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,038,635.

A total of 3,943,970 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 353,102 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,758 doses.

Yesterday, 152,697 doses were reported administered in Illinois, the highest one day total to date.