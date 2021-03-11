IDPH announces 1,700 new cases of COVID-19, 55 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,700 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 55 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,204,409 cases, including 20,863 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 89,893 specimens for a total of 18,894,652.

As of last night, 1,118 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 231 patients were in the ICU and 102 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 4-10 is 2.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 4-10 is 2.5%.

A total of 4,488,655 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,903,555.

A total of 3,680,703 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 353,125 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 98,166 doses.

Yesterday, 112,776 doses were administered in Illinois.