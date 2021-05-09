IDPH announces 1,741 new cases of COVID-19, 30 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,741 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 90s
- Fulton County: 1 male 80s
- Grundy County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 60s
- Knox County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 2 females 70s
- Livingston County: 1 male 80s
- McDonough County: 1 male 50s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 40s
- Saline County: 1 female 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 60s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,354,967 cases, including 22,223 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,930 specimens for a total of 23,347,731.
As of last night, 1,870 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 452 patients were in the ICU and 232 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 2-8 is 2.9%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 2-8 is 3.4%.
A total of 9,908,489 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 73,622 doses.
Yesterday, 80,843 doses were reported administered in Illinois.