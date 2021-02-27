IDPH announces 1,780 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 34 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,780 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 34 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,185,447 cases, including 20,494 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 81,668 specimens for a total of 18,069,753.

As of last night, 1,353 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 312 patients were in the ICU and 160 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 20–26 is 2.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 20–26 is 2.7%.

A total of doses of 2,740,105 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,183,805.

A total of 2,626,668 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 312,513 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 69,736 doses.

Yesterday, 83,048 doses were administered in Illinois.