IDPH announces 1,966 new cases of COVID-19, 72 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,966 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 72 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,168,683 cases, including 20,129 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,542 specimens for a total of 17,388,356.

As of last night, 1,655 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 386 patients were in the ICU and 184 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 11–17 is 2.7%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 11–17 is 3.3%.

A total of doses of 2,106,800 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,552,000.

A total of 1,977,033 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 266,037 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,132 doses.

Yesterday, 73,091 doses were administered.