IDPH announces 2,104 new cases of COVID-19, 44 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,104 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 44 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,191,520 cases, including 20,626 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,854 specimens for a total of 18,315,522.

As of last night, 1,260 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 275 patients were in the ICU and 138 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 24-March 2 is 2.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 24–March 2 is 2.9%.

A total of 3,392,925 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,836,625.

A total of 2,900,341 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 328,795 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 84,202 doses.

Yesterday, 82,449 doses were administered in Illinois.