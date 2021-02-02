More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines given in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A total of 1,028,969 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 163,592 for long-term care facilities.

A total of 1,455,825 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,951,925.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 44,139 doses.

Yesterday, a total of 32,559 doses were administered.

If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, regions 8 and 9 will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Additionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,304 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease including 47 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,130,917 cases, including 19,306 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 60,899 specimens for a total 16,161,454.

As of last night, 2,447 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 533 patients were in the ICU and 265 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 26–Feb. 1 is 3.9%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 26–Feb. 1 is 4.9%.