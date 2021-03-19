IDPH announces 2,380 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,380 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 12 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,218,470 cases, including 21,034 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,161 specimens for a total of 19,481,259. As of last night, 1,132 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 242 patients were in the ICU and 105 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from March 12-18 is 2.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 12-18 is 2.8%.

A total of 5,251,055 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,665,955.

A total of 4,510,696 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 359,850 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,775 doses.

Yesterday, 135,525 doses were reported administered in Illinois.