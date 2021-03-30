IDPH announces 2,404 new cases of COVID-19, 17 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,404 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, March 30, and an additional 17 deaths. If the number of hospitalizations continues to increase, Illinois will not advance to the Bridge Phase the IDPH said in a press release.

“The number of people being admitted to the hospital in Illinois due to COVID-19 continues to increase. As long as new hospital admissions continue to increase, the state will not advance to the Bridge Phase and on to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan. The number of cases of COVID-19 has seen an increasing trend as well. Health officials continue to urge all residents to continue to mask up, socially distance, and avoid crowds to reduce transmission and bring the metrics back in line to transition to the Bridge Phase.” -IDPH press release

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,241,993 cases, including 21,273 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,579 specimens for a total of 20,235,323.

As of last night, 1,396 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 308 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 23-29 is 3.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 23-29 is 3.9%.

A total of 6,638,865 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,053,765.

A total of 5,664,426 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 367,706 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,040 doses.

Yesterday, 86,812 doses were reported administered in Illinois.